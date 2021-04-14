PM Imran approves summary to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a summary sent by the Ministry of Interior seeking ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests in the country.

An official notification in this regard would be issued after getting approval from the federal cabinet, local media reported citing sources.

During the violent episode that started after the arrest of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12, police have arrested 2,063 protesters while 115 FIRs have been registered.

Around 30 vehicles of law enforcement agencies were damaged during the protests while violence by the demonstrators left two cops dead and 580 others injured.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that the federal government has decided to impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the anti-terrorism law.

At a press conference in the federal capital, Rasheed said that the interior ministry has decided to deal sternly with everyone taking the law into their hands at the request of the Punjab government.

Vowing to ensure the writ of the state at all costs, he said that motorways, GT Road, and other major arteries have been reopened for traffic.

"Keeping in view, the religio-political party’s recent activities including the abduction of law enforcers, and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B," the minister said at the presser. A summary is being forwarded to Federal Cabinet for approval in this regard, he added.