Pakistan constructing cultural theme park at Kartarpur Corridor to boost tourism

NAROWAL – In a significant stride forward by formalising an agreement with a private group, Pakistan has started the construction of a cultural theme park at Sikhism's holiest shrines.

As tensions between arch-rival nations made it hard to access the Kartarpur, Islamabad took a step further in 2019 in rare cooperation, opening the world's largest gurdwara.

The caretaker federal religious minister Aneeq Ahmad laid the foundation stone for the cultural theme park during his visit to the holy site earlier this week. The minister also interacted with Sikh pilgrims and took their comments on facilities being offered at the gurdwara.

The move aimed to attract more pilgrims to the revered place of worship for the Sikhs.

The first phase of the cultural theme park will be completed in 6 months, and the total project will see its completion in around 3 years. Eateries, play area, cultural music arena, and shops of the Cultural Theme Park will be completed in the first phase.

The park will include some alluring features like a Water Park, Mini Zoo, a Heritage Club, a Regional Sports Centre, a Heritage Village, Cottages, and Resorts.