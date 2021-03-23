Hira Mani surprises her husband with a birthday bash

Pakistani stars Hira Mani and her husband are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the couple drops glimpses of their private life, leaving their fan base gushing.

Birthdays are special for everyone and Hira also celebrated her husband's birthday with their cute kids. Celebrating his 45th birthday, the adorable family had some tricks up their sleeve to make Mani's birthday unforgettable.

Arranging a beautiful birthday dinner on her husband’s birthday, Hira opted for a lovely decor that adorned the rooftop, oozing festive vibes. Moreover, the celebrity couple was accompanied by Mani’s close friends on his birthday bash.

While the birthday boy cuts the cake, everyone can be seen clapping and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Fans and friends also sent love and prayers to Mani.

While Hira is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity, she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost elegance.

Hira and Salman Saqib Sheikh got married in 2008 and share two sons Muzammil, born in 2009 and Ibrahim born in 2014.