Fahad Mustafa to star opposite Hania Aamir in "Teri Meri Kahani"

Maheen Khawaja
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Fahad Mustafa to star opposite Hania Aamir in
Source: Fahad Mustafa / Hania Aamir (Instagram)

From the silver screen to the hearts of millions, Fahad Mustafa has emerged as a dynamic force in the world of entertainment. With his magnetic presence and versatile performances, this charismatic actor has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the industry.

As a multifaceted talent, Fahad has not only showcased his acting prowess but has also ventured into production and hosting, solidifying his status as a true powerhouse. Mustafa is undoubtedly one of the most successful television hosts to have graced the screens of the Pakistani showbiz industry. Mustafa's career saw a turning point when he started to host the most popular reality TV show, Jeeto Pakistan.

In recent times, he has primarily directed his energy towards films, relishing the creative fulfilment that the cinematic world offers. Explaining his hiatus from dramas, Fahad expressed that the medium no longer provided the novelty and excitement he sought as an artist.

A recent appearance on Shoaib Akhtar's show brought Mustafa back into the limelight. Showering praise on the talented Hania Aamir, he hinted at a potential collaboration with the young star. The tantalizing tease sparked curiosity, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the duo had in store.

The much-anticipated revelation finally unfolded as Fahad Mustafa disclosed his return to television. Set to grace ARY Digital screens, Fahad will be starring opposite Hania Aamir in the drama "Teri Meri Kahani," penned by the acclaimed writer Farhat Ishtiaq. As the news of Mustafa's return spread like wildfire, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga. On the other hand, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

