Pakistani celebs celebrate Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

In a heartwarming celebration that bridged cultural and religious festivities, Lollywood stars commemorated the birthday of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, alongside the joyous occasion of Christmas.

Many celebs including Sajal Aly, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Anoushey Ashraf, Saba Qamar, Aiman Khan, Ayeza Khan, Areeba Habib, Zara Noor Abbas and Yumna Zaidi took to their respective Instagram stories to wish fans.

Maya Ali and Mawra Hocane brilliantly embraced the festive vibes, extending warm wishes to their fans beside beautifully adorned Christmas trees. Mawra went the extra mile, adding her personal touch to the holiday decor by intricately decorating her very own Christmas tree.