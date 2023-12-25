Elections 2024: ECP releases data of total candidates for national, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD – The list of candidates who have turned in their nomination papers for the next general elections has been made public by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
A total of 28,626 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies, according to the data.
In addition, 471 women have entered the race for general seats in the Lower House of parliament, while 7,242 males have filed their nomination papers for the National Assembly's general seats.
Statistics - Nomination papers filed by the prospective Candidates for General Elections-2024. #ECP pic.twitter.com/gPmJ4XTJQY— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) December 25, 2023
Furthermore, 140 males and 10 women have filed nomination papers for the 10 minority seats in the House, while 459 women have done the same for the 60 designated seats for women in the National Assembly.
As many as 5,278 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are running for seats in the national and provincial assemblies, while 208 candidates from Islamabad, including 26 women, are competing for three seats in the National Assembly.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.
On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
