Elections 2024: ECP releases data of total candidates for national, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD – The list of candidates who have turned in their nomination papers for the next general elections has been made public by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A total of 28,626 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies, according to the data.

In addition, 471 women have entered the race for general seats in the Lower House of parliament, while 7,242 males have filed their nomination papers for the National Assembly's general seats.

Statistics - Nomination papers filed by the prospective Candidates for General Elections-2024. #ECP pic.twitter.com/gPmJ4XTJQY — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) December 25, 2023

Furthermore, 140 males and 10 women have filed nomination papers for the 10 minority seats in the House, while 459 women have done the same for the 60 designated seats for women in the National Assembly.

As many as 5,278 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are running for seats in the national and provincial assemblies, while 208 candidates from Islamabad, including 26 women, are competing for three seats in the National Assembly.