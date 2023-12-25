Search

Pakistan

ECP removes Imran Khan's name as PTI chairman

01:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
ECP removes Imran Khan's name as PTI chairman
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the updated list of 175 political parties registered with it ahead of the general elections 2024, which are scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The updated roaster does not carry the name of former prime minister Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he has lost the post due to conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP list of registered political parties shows the box, where name of party chairman is written, is blank for the PTI.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had been elected as the PTI chairman in intra-party polls but he also lost the post after the ECP had declared the intra-party elections null and void.

On December 22, ECP ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election due to not holding the intra-party elections in accordance with its constitution.

The ECP announced the reserved verdict a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed it to decide on PTI’s intra-party polls and electoral symbol by today in “accordance with the law”.

The development came hours after PTI representatives met ECP officials after the Supreme Court’s order for the ECP to address the party’s concerns regarding a lack of a level playing field in the run up to the general elections of February 8, 2024. According to the PTI, the ECP had assured its delegation that it would address its grievances.

Setting a new precedence, the ECP had taken notice of the PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.

Meanwhile, the updated ECP list has incorporated the faction led by Pervez Khattak, known as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP).

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

