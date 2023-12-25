Election 2024: Tough task ahead for fugitive candidates as ECP scrutiny process begins today

ISLAMABAD – Fugitive candidates, who aim at contesting upcoming general elections, faces risk of getting their nomination papers rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan in case they fail to appear before the returning office upon summoning for scrutiny.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers for elections 2024 starts today and it will continue till December 30. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by January 3, which will be decided by the tribunals by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on January 11, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, while polling for general elections will take place on February 8.

The ROs would conduct scrutiny of nomination papers in accordance with the rules and regulations under which they can summon the candidate for queries regarding his nomination papers.

The situation would be problematic for the PTI candidates, who have been in hiding since May 9 riots, as their nomination papers would be challenged by the rivals during this process.

Under the rules and regulations by the ECP, the ROs are bound to summon the candidate to verify their signatures and papers. A representative can appear on behalf of the candidate. However, the candidate will have to appear personally if he/she summoned by the RO.

Reports said that there were chances that security officials would arrest the PTI leaders, who are proclaimed offenders, when they will appear before the ROs.

In case a candidate fails to appear personally before the RO, his nomination papers would be rejected by the ECP. Furthermore, the authority of the ROs cannot be challenged.