Search

Pakistan

Election 2024: Tough task ahead for fugitive candidates as ECP scrutiny process begins today

12:09 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Election 2024: Tough task ahead for fugitive candidates as ECP scrutiny process begins today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Fugitive candidates, who aim at contesting upcoming general elections, faces risk of getting their nomination papers rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan in case they fail to appear before the returning office upon summoning for scrutiny.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers for elections 2024 starts today and it will continue till December 30. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by January 3, which will be decided by the tribunals by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on January 11, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, while polling for general elections will take place on February 8.

The ROs would conduct scrutiny of nomination papers in accordance with the rules and regulations under which they can summon the candidate for queries regarding his nomination papers.

The situation would be problematic for the PTI candidates, who have been in hiding since May 9 riots, as their nomination papers would be challenged by the rivals during this process.  

Under the rules and regulations by the ECP, the ROs are bound to summon the candidate to verify their signatures and papers. A representative can appear on behalf of the candidate. However, the candidate will have to appear personally if he/she summoned by the RO.

Election commissioner dials Punjab IGP over police interference in electoral process

Reports said that there were chances that security officials would arrest the PTI leaders, who are proclaimed offenders, when they will appear before the ROs.

In case a candidate fails to appear personally before the RO, his nomination papers would be rejected by the ECP. Furthermore, the authority of the ROs cannot be challenged.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

ECP removes Imran Khan's name as PTI chairman

01:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Islamabad weather update today: Check latest weather forecast for ...

11:01 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and ...

07:12 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from January 1, 2024?

05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Election commissioner dials Punjab IGP over police interference in ...

04:19 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Pakistani Tiktoker Sandal Khattak contesting elections 2024 on ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:54 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

COAS Asim Munir joins Christian community in Christmas celebrations in Rawalpindi

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: