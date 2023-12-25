Senior Pakistani actor Nisar Qadri passes away at 82

Revered actor Nisar Qadri has breathed his last at the age of 82 after an extended illness in Rawalpindi.

A Pride of Performance recipient is known of the shining stars of Pakistani showbiz with around 50-year-long acting career.

The Deewarein star is survived by his wife and three children. His last rituals will be offered today in Rawalpindi.

Seven years back, the noted TV star was awarded President’s Pride of Performance for showing brilliant acting prowess. He has several Pakistan Television (PTV) plays under his belt.

Nisar Qadri started his career with Deewarein in 1966, and then appeared in several dramas. He played wide range of characters on TV, in films, theatre, and radio dramas.

Some of his famous projects include Aik Haqeeqat Aik Afsana, Samundar, Karawaan, Bahadur Ali Nijaat, Angar Wadi, Aadhi Dhoop, Pooray Chand Ki Raat, Shukiya, and Hum Ek Hain.

His death left a void in the hearts of showbiz stars.