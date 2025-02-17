Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rakhi Sawant turns down Mufti Qavi’s wedding offer: “He can’t handle me”

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has firmly rejected Mufti Qavi’s marriage proposal, setting the record straight amid rumors of a potential wedding. The actress has been making headlines on social media due to speculations about her marriage to Qavi, but she has now clarified her stance in a new message that has gone viral.

Speaking to Indian media, Rakhi made it clear that she is not serious about marrying Mufti Qavi. “I don’t know whether he has 100 wives or 900, but I am worth a million women on my own, and he won’t be able to handle me,” Rakhi stated confidently.

The actress further elaborated that she is still in search of true love, something she has yet to find in India. “Many people follow me, but they only want to use me and my fame,” she added.

When asked about the possibility of visiting Pakistan, Rakhi responded with a bold statement, saying, “If Modi can visit Pakistan, why can’t I? When a couple agrees, what can a cleric do?”

Rakhi also took a moment to praise Pakistani actress Hania Amir, describing her as a “good and decent girl.”

This public rejection comes after Mufti Qavi made headlines earlier by claiming that his marriage to Rakhi was set for February 14. He had even invited the host of a show to attend the ceremony as a witness.

While the rumors continue to swirl, Rakhi’s rejection of the marriage proposal has put an end to the speculation for now.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search