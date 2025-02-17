Rakhi Sawant turns down Mufti Qavi’s wedding offer: “He can’t handle me”

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has firmly rejected Mufti Qavi’s marriage proposal, setting the record straight amid rumors of a potential wedding. The actress has been making headlines on social media due to speculations about her marriage to Qavi, but she has now clarified her stance in a new message that has gone viral.

Speaking to Indian media, Rakhi made it clear that she is not serious about marrying Mufti Qavi. “I don’t know whether he has 100 wives or 900, but I am worth a million women on my own, and he won’t be able to handle me,” Rakhi stated confidently.

The actress further elaborated that she is still in search of true love, something she has yet to find in India. “Many people follow me, but they only want to use me and my fame,” she added.

When asked about the possibility of visiting Pakistan, Rakhi responded with a bold statement, saying, “If Modi can visit Pakistan, why can’t I? When a couple agrees, what can a cleric do?”

Rakhi also took a moment to praise Pakistani actress Hania Amir, describing her as a “good and decent girl.”

This public rejection comes after Mufti Qavi made headlines earlier by claiming that his marriage to Rakhi was set for February 14. He had even invited the host of a show to attend the ceremony as a witness.

While the rumors continue to swirl, Rakhi’s rejection of the marriage proposal has put an end to the speculation for now.