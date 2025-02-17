Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Utility Stores employee commits suicide after being laid off

utility store

ABBOTTABAD – An employee of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has committed suicide in an area of Abbottabad after he was laid off by the government.

Reports said the federal government has started sending letters to the daily wages employees of the utility stores regarding their dismissal as it is taking measures to lessen financial burden on it.

Junaid Qureshi, who had been working at the store for 13 years, ended his life soon after he got the termination letter.

A couple of days ago the government announced laying off all the 3,000 daily wage employees.

Subsequently, all unions of Utility Stores employees across the country have announced protests.

The Workers’ Alliance has stated that protests will be held in front of press clubs nationwide. If the decision to close Utility Stores is not reversed, they will announce further steps.

The union also announced staging a sit-in in Islamabad, saying it will continue until their demands are met.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

