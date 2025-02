KARACHI –The Consulate General of Russia in Karachi has suspended the visa services temporarily due to technical reasons.

The consulate has shared a message in a social media post, stating that: “Due to technical reasons

the visa section of the Consulate General will not be operated from 20th to 26th February”.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” read the message.

People planning to apply for the visa will be able to submit their applications from February 27, 2025.

More to follow…