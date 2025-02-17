Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Super Landscape Mode to Telephoto Portraits – vivo X200 Pro Captures it All

Super Landscape Mode To Telephoto Portraits Vivo X200 Pro Captures It All

The vivo X200 Pro has emerged as a frontrunner in smartphone photography, boasting an array of advanced imaging features catering to amateur and professional photographers. The 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera is at the heart of this innovation, a collaboration between vivo and ZEISS that enhances mobile photography. This telephoto lens offers unparalleled clarity and detail, allowing users to capture distant subjects precisely. The APO (Apochromatic) design reduces chromatic aberration, ensuring that images are free from colour distortion, even at high zoom levels. This results in photographs that maintain their integrity and sharpness, setting a new standard for smartphone cameras.

omplementing the telephoto capabilities is the ZEISS True Color Main Camera. This lens is engineered to reproduce high-quality colours, delivering vibrant images that are true to life. Whether capturing the subtle hues of a sunset or the rich tones of a bustling market, the True Color Main Camera helps maintain a natural colour palette. This commitment to colour accuracy improves colour consistency in various scenes, allowing users to convey the authentic atmosphere of their subjects.

The vivo X200 Pro also introduces specialized modes to cater to diverse shooting scenarios. The Telephoto Portrait mode utilizes the telephoto lens to create portraits with a natural depth of field, producing a pleasing bokeh effect that highlights the subject against a softly blurred background. On the other hand, the Telephoto Macro mode allows users to explore the details of small subjects. By maintaining the telephoto lens’s capabilities, this mode captures close-up shots with detailed close-up shots capturing textures and patterns with clarity. Another standout feature, Telephoto Super Stage mode, enhances subject isolation in complex environments, ensuring every portrait’s cinematic and professional feel, even in challenging lighting.

Super Landscape Mode optimizes exposure and sharpness in wide-angle shots. This mode intelligently maintains balanced details in both foreground and background. Whether photographing mountain ranges or city skylines, Super Landscape Mode ensures that every scene element is depicted in its full glory. The Super Landscape Mode is a standout feature of the vivo X200 Pro’s camera system, which enhances low-light landscape shots by re-finding dynamic range and reducing noise.

Underpinning these features is vivo V3+ Chip, which plays a crucial role in image processing. This dedicated imaging chip enhances photo capture’s speed and efficiency,, helping reduce shutter lag and allowing faster captures. It also contributes to noise reduction and detail enhancement, particularly in low-light conditions, resulting in cleaner and more detailed images across various lighting scenarios. The vivo × Sony LYT-818 Sensor further elevates low-light photography by capturing more light for improved clarity in low-light environments.

The 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video feature allows for the recording of high-resolution videos with a cinematic quality. It captures a wide dynamic range that preserves details in both shadows and highlights. The portrait aspect ensures that subjects remain in sharp focus while the background is artistically blurred, creating a professional-looking video ready for sharing or editing.

The vivo X200 Pro isn’t just a smartphone with a great camera, it’s a powerful imaging device, built for those who want to capture the world exactly as they see it, day or night. Whether zooming into distant landscapes, perfecting nighttime photography, or recording cinematic portraits, the X200 Pro offers high-end photography features for users.

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search