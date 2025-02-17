Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s new picture from Makkah goes viral

A new picture of Pakistani celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, taken during their Umrah pilgrimage, has gone viral on social media.

The couple, who have always captivated fans by describing their relationship as a deep friendship, recently made headlines when they announced their marriage on January 25. Since then, they have begun their wedding celebrations in full swing.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a traditional Dholki ceremony, followed by a game night and a pre-wedding picnic party. After enjoying their picnic, the star duo flew to Saudi Arabia, where they tied the knot in the holy city of Makkah. Following their marriage, Kubra and Gohar performed Umrah together as a married couple.

In the viral picture, both can be seen radiating happiness, with their faces glowing. Fans flooded the comment section, expressing their joy and sending congratulatory messages to the newlywed couple.