Zara Peerzada's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire

Source: Zara Peerzada (Instagram)
Fashion model Zara Peerzada has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.

The 30-year-old is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, Zara posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look.

Sharing the stunning BTS pictures from the shoot of Coke Zero, Zara wrote, "I thought it was just a short and sweet summer fling, but here we are still swimming together. Nothing better in this weather than the new Coke Zero and a cold swim ????♥️????????‍♀️

#bestcokeever #cokezeropk

(Guys I’m sharing bloopers on my story because they’re really funny)", captioned the beautiful model.

