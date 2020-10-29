If you feel unwell or assuming you have a 'seasonal cold', please stay home: Zara Peerzada

It's time to put your masks back up!

Amid the rising number of infections in the country, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan confirmed on Tuesday Pakistan is witnessing a second wave of the novel coronavirus. 908 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 6,775 after 16 more died in the last 24 hours.

As the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to increase, celebrities are using their platforms to warn fans about taking precautions against coronavirus.

Recently, actor Usman Mukhtar and model Farwa Kazmi revealed that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Kazmi revealed that she initially thought she has the common flu and during that time she had interacted with multiple people.

Following this, model Zara Peerzada took to social media to advise everyone to practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

She urged everyone to isolate themselves if they feel slightly sick or experience any coronavirus symptoms.

"People! If you feel unwell or assuming you have a 'seasonal cold', please stay home. Do not go to work," she posted on her Instagram story.

Stay home for the sake of others and yourself!

