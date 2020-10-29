A spiffing combination

Whether it be for the sake of a small, sweet carby snack, or enjoying a perfect evening tea, the twain never fails to tempt. For the foodies like myself, the fun it brings with ‘chai’, (traditional tea) is unmatchable. One would require a bigger mug, to wholly enjoy the popular duo. After all, that particular drenching in ‘garam chai’ is a must!

Rusks have always been in fashion and taste; whether it be the regular round ones with the thinnest layer of sweetened crisp on it, or the rectangular ones carrying the aptness of breaking and dipping in one’s chai, they never fail to gratify. Gustatory pleasures have compelled humans to innovate with the traditional plain rusks. Where nature lovers have adored it with the fresh dairy cream, kids and teens are often layering and dipping it in the smooth chocolate sauce or an all-time famous Nutella spread. For the health-conscious ones, they’re prepared with bran and sugar substitutes. Not to mention the small desi cafes gaining popularity for serving chai + paapa, and not to forget the famed US versions: melba toast and biscotti, which have given a whole lot of new meanings to not so ordinary, rusks.

Cake-rusks have been the potential competitors. With the advancements in culinary skills and pâtissiers acknowledged as separate entities, cake rusks come in many tasty sorts. The perfect sophistication is indispensable that varies from taste to taste. Cake rusks are no doubt, one level superior in taste and texture but, if there’s even the slightest hint of egg or the baking essences, one might find them less enjoyable. Therefore, the plain rusks, with the perfect crispness and modest sugariness, remain the winner.

Although the companionship carries an old rift; the rusks consume a major portion of chai! If over soaked, it can brusquely ditch you; leaving you behind disappointed and hurt yet brazenly scanning through your cup, meanwhile looking for ways to overcome the annoyance! If not abandoning you, it is magnificently leaving behind a scattered mess of crumbs, making the smooth hot drink like a bumpy ride to some village...but, if the comradeship isn’t there, rusks would be lonesome, and the chai would lack vibrancy.