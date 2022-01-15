‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ – First teaser of Muneeb Butt and Hira Mani’s upcoming drama is out now!
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani and heartthrob Muneeb Butt have shared screen for the first time in the upcoming Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat.
The first teaser of the drama has been released, offering a glimpse of what is described as “a tale of jealousy and love”.
The clip showed the main characters make an entry in their cars to what seems like a wedding. The entry of two main couples in the drama – Butt and Mani, and Noor Hassan Rizvi and Aiza Awan –depits the disparity between their personalities, besides hinting at the storyline.
"Watch a tale of jealousy and love in our upcoming drama serial," ARY Digital captioned as it shared the teaser video.
Muneeb Butt also shared the first look on his Instagram page where his wife Aiman Khan and sister-in-law Minal Khan encouraged him.
Produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib and Shahnawaz, Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat is directed by Syed Ali Raza Usama and written by Seema Munaf.
Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video ... 05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is undoubtedly a gorgeous addition to the entertainment vicinity but her stellar acting and ...
