Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead

NICE – At least two persons are reported to have died in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local media.

Suspect behind the attack had been arrested, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told media.

He said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre Dame. I ask the people of Nice to avoid the targeted area to let the police and the emergency services work, wrote Estrosi.

Police also confirmed the death of 2 individuals after the attack.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway and that he would be chairing a crisis meeting.

This is a developing story....