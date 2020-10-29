Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Web Desk
02:16 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
Share

NICE – At least two persons are reported to have died in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local media.

Suspect behind the attack had been arrested, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told media.

He said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre Dame. I ask the people of Nice to avoid the targeted area to let the police and the emergency services work, wrote Estrosi.

Police also confirmed the death of 2 individuals after the attack.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway and that he would be chairing a crisis meeting.

This is a developing story....

More From This Category
Muslims have ‘right to kill French’ in ...
09:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Pakistan celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with ...
08:43 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Trump says US ‘stands with’ France amid ...
11:54 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Azerbaijan shoots down 2 fighter jets of Armenia
10:46 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Saudi man attacks French consulate guard in ...
07:01 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Azerbaijan shows concern over plight to Kashmiris ...
06:06 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar celebrates 24th birthday with friends & family
11:21 AM | 30 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr