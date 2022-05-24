Ali Zafar in trouble for sharing shirtless photo

04:25 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ali Zafar in trouble for sharing shirtless photo
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Pakistan's rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star has created an uproar on the internet by posting scandalous clicks of himself on his social media handle.

Zafar decided to set the internet on fire once again when he accepted a dare from his friend a posted a rather controversial picture. "A friend dared me to post this picture. Sorry.", captioned the Kill Dill actor.

Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, Ali Zafar picture choices drew widespread critique from the netizens and fans alike.

Moreover, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.

