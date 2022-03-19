'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites fans to show off their best dance moves

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and needless to say, the 25-year-old beauty is leaving no stones unturned to promote her upcoming film.

This time around, the Mere Humsafar star was spotted promoting her new song from the upcoming film with a fun dance video of herself and co-star Ali Rehman Khan.

Taking to Facebook handle, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon invited her massive fan following to actively participate in the 'PEELA RUNG CHALLENGE ALERT' where they send the versions of their dance.

"PEELA RUNG CHALLENGE ALERT! Now that you know the song, we want you to groove to it with us and show us your best moves! We would like you and your friend to copy mine and Ali’s dance steps and make a tik tok or an Instagram video to enter the Peela Rung Challenge."

https://fb.watch/bRsP7y6rra/

"The best 5 videos will get the chance to win tickets to the Parde Mein Rehne Do premiere and and meet me and Ali! So what are you waiting for, let’s see who can really dance!", concluded the Dilruba star.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)