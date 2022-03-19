PTI serves show-cause notices to 'rebel' lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to its 14 dissident lawmakers for joining opposition camp ahead of no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said PTI Secretary General Asad Umar issued the show-cause notice to MNAs as under the article 63 (1) (A) for violating the party discipline. The lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

It mentioned that the rebel MNAs neither denied the content of interview nor issued any rebuttal to this ‘act of defection’ and ‘contain a clear intent of leaving the membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.’

The notice reads that all members have an opportunity of hearing before the Head of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly and explain as to why a declaration may not be issued.

Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Wajiha Akram, Nuzhat Pathan, Rana Mohammad, Sardar Riaz Mehmood, Khawaja Sheeraz, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Watto, Syed Basit Sultan, Aamir Talal and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan are among the lawmakers who were served notices.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry requested lawmakers to return saying the doors to repentance are open.

On the other hand, the key member of Tareen group, Raja Riaz, said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges. He also negated horse trading allegations by government saying nobody offered money to them, and they will vote as per conscience.