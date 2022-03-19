Final of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE – Diamond Paints will face Newage Cables/Master Paints in the main final of the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 sponsored by MidCity here at the Jinnah Polo Fields at 3:30 pm on Sunday (March 20, 2022).

According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the chief guest at the final will be Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while other notables who will grace the occasion will be renowned singers, showbiz personalities and other celebrities.

Before the main final, the special events of archery and tent-pegging as well as bikers show and gymnastic show will be held.

The JPF chief said that the biggest polo event of Pakistan is being participated by top foreign players from Argentina, Chile, England and Iran have featured in this prestigious event and tries to make it the momentous one with their superb performances.