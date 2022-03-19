Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant
Web Desk
07:31 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant
Share

LAHORE – Remington Stars carved out thrilling 7-6.5 triumph over Platinum Homes Tigers in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day from Remington Stars as he played outstanding polo and contributed with four fabulous goals while Bilal Hayat Noon banged in a brace and Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one.

From Platinum Homes Tigers, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi fired in five goals while Aleem Tiwana scored one goal.

Remington Stars dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in two goals each against one each by Platinum Homes Tigers in the first and second chukkers respectively to have 4-2 lead.

The third chukker was then dominated by Platinum Homes Tigers, who struck two goals against one by Remington Stars to make it 4-5. Both the teams converted two goals each in the fourth and last chukker with Remington Stars winning the match by 7-6.5.

More From This Category
Cricket legend Javed Miandad inducted into PCB ...
01:43 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousaf's ...
11:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Triple crowns ...
10:48 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Here's the finalists of 1st President of Pakistan ...
10:21 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS T20I, ODI matches relocated to Lahore ...
03:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Pakistan name T20, ODI squads for home series ...
05:56 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love?
06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr