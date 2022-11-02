ICC T20l Rankings: India’s Suryakumar dethrones Pakistan’s Rizwan as top T20I batter
01:44 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Source: @surya_14kumar/Instagram/social media
ADELAIDE – Impressive performance against Australia and South Africa helped India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav to secure the top spot in the latest ICC T20 Batting Rankings.

Yadav, 32, edged closer to Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan in recent times. The race to be the top-ranked T20I batter in the world intensified earlier as two players from rival sides, tried their utmost to bag the coveted spot.

Indian flamboyant batter Suryakumar was at number 4 but his recent knocks helped him dethrone the Pakistan opener who stayed intact on the much-sought slot of top batter in the T20 format after Babar’s dismissal.

Lately, the astonishing innings from Yadav took him to a career-best in the T20I rankings; he scored back-to-back half-tons against the Netherlands and South Africa to achieve the feat.

Yadav also remained exceptional as he scored 134 runs from three innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup squad.

Several other players including Proteas’ left-hander Rilee Rossouw and Kiwi dasher Glenn Phillips also entered the top 10.

