PM Imran expects ‘rebel’ lawmakers to return as ‘politics of money’ exposed

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that most of the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling party would return to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ahead of no-confidence vote against him.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, the premier said most of the estranged lawmakers will return soon as public anger is mounting against the cult of horse-trading.

Khan made the comments days after more than two dozen PTI MNAs openly found staying at Sindh House in a clear message that they would vote against their party in the upcoming no-trust move.

Politicians are ‘selling their conscious’ and now the ‘politics of money’ has been exposed in Pakistan, he said while adding that the no-trust move has exposed the trend which he dubbed as 'filthy politics'.

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Khan said the Sindh government used ‘public funds to buy politicians openly’. Sindh House was used as a sanctuary for ‘corrupt practices’ as the opposition needed to call in Sindh Police for protection.

Khan also urged the public to raise their voice against whatever is happening at the Sindh House.

Commenting on the attack of PTI activists on Sindh House, PM said I have told my people that If someone from your constituency has won the election on PTI ticket and defects after getting money, it is your right to protest but stay peaceful.

He made the comments a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad in protest against the dissident members of the ruling party, who were staying inside the building.