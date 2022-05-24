Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and there is no stopping her massive fan following.
Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 28-year-old is a fashionista in real life with has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.
A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent post on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera.
Dressed in a corset-like pink and white floral top, she looked stunning in her neon jeans shorts. The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ... 06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series ...
