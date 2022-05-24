Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set internet on fire

Web Desk
04:40 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)
Share

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and there is no stopping her massive fan following.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 28-year-old is a fashionista in real life with has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent post on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera.

Dressed in a corset-like pink and white floral top, she looked stunning in her neon jeans shorts. The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ... 06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani wins fans’ hearts with her ...
05:50 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ali Zafar in trouble for sharing shirtless photo
04:25 PM | 24 May, 2022
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022
Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at ...
06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022
Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ...
05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is ...
05:30 PM | 23 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set internet on fire
04:40 PM | 24 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr