Ali Zafar reacts to blasphemy case against PTI leaders

Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar recently took to social media to condemn the use of blasphemy allegations to settle political scores.

The outrage comes after an FIR under blasphemy laws was lodged against former prime minister Imran Khan and other leaders over the recent incident where the Pakistani delegation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was mistreated in the premises of Masjid-i-Nabwi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Teefa in trouble actor wrote, “For God’s sake, stop using religion for political gain and instead of making personal attacks, focus your energies on the betterment of the people. We’ve been seeing this play out since childhood.”

خدا کا واسطہ مذہب کو سیاست کے لئے استعمال کرنا چھور دیں اور ایک دوسرے کی ذاتی کردار کشی کی بجائے لوگوں کی فلاح و بہبود پر تمام تر قوت کا استعمال کریں۔ بچپن سے یہی دیکھتے آئے ہیں۔ دنیاں مریخ پر پیر جمانے کے منصوبے بنا رہی ہے اور ہم زمین پر فساد۔ اپنے دلوں میں رحم پیدا کریں نہیں تو — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 1, 2022

“People in the world are attempting to gain a foothold on Mars and we are corrupting this world. Have mercy in your hearts.”, concluded Zafar.

Moreover, the charges have been registered under sections 295, 295-A, 296, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. These sections relate to harming a place of worship with intent to insult a religion, deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious sentiment, and disturbing religious assembly and abetment.

Imran, Shahbaz Gill, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Sahibzada Jahangir and Aneel Musarrat. Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq has also been nominated in the case.