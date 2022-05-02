'Boohey Barian' – Kanika Kapoor denies plagiarising Hadiqa Kiani's popular song

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has finally responded to the criticism after she spurred a plagiarism controversy as Pakistan's bonafide star Hadiqa Kiani slammed her for stealing her song 'Boohey Barian'.

Now, the Baby Doll singer has denied the Raqeeb Se actor's accusations in a recent statement to Hindustan Times.

“Anyone who goes and listens to the song will know that it is an original song, from antras to everything. We have just used the hook line of an old folk song. According to me and the label, it is a folk song.”

The 43-year-old Indian singer further maintained that her song is “completely original” and commented: “We have not copy-pasted any old folk song. We used two lines as inspiration. It is very unfair to the writer Kunwar Juneja and Shruti Rane who composed this new song. Also, it is unfair to me if anybody says that I am trying to steal someone’s work”.

Moreover, Kapoor revealed that she has been getting hate messages and threats since the claims have surfaced. She is upset about how things have turned out to be nasty.

“It makes me sad that they think we stole their song, or are not giving them the right credit. But I think, instead of going negative, we have to come together and help each other to grow. I have nothing against anyone who is saying anything negative or nasty. I have received a lot of nasty messages. It is sad to see people jump to conclusions without really knowing something,” she added.

She further shared that when it comes to the copyright of the folk number there is a blurry zone. “I don’t know why they are seeing it today? Why didn’t they say anything when the recreations came out?” the 43-year-old contemplated.

She also extended an apology, “Nobody has done anything intentionally. We all are credible people. There has not been any intent of fleecing any videos or stealing anybody’s work. I feel very sorry that somebody is this way about all of us. We are sorry if we upset anybody’s emotions,” she concluded by saying she has huge respect for “Pakistani singers and music”.

The original song sung by Hadiqa is licensed to Unicorn Black Music, MovieBox Record Label, Reservoir Media and 7 music rights societies. Kapoor’s rendition is licensed to India’s Saregama Music and 1 music rights society.

On the work front, Hadiqa Kiani has been highly lauded for her performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan.