Noor Bukhari reciting Naat in Madina gets mixed response on social media

Former actress Noor Bukhari embarked on a spiritual journey and decided to quit her successful career to pursue religious endeavours.

Now, the 39-year-old actor left her fans mesmerised with her beautiful and soothing voice as she recited Naat in Madina.

Winning hearts with her rendition, Bukhari was spotted reciting Naat in front of Masjid-e-Nabwi while someone filmed her and posted the video.

The keyboard warriors jumped on the bandwagon as the video garnered a mixed response. The majority of fans were all praises for the fact that she had the opportunity to visit Madina.

Others schooled her for uploading videos while doing Ibadat or visiting such sacred and holy places. They advised her to keep things private.