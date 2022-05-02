Hema Malini celebrates 42 years of togetherness with husband Dharmendra
06:13 PM | 2 May, 2022
Source: Hema Malini (Twitter)
Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini is feeling truly blessed as she celebrates 42 years of togetherness with her husband Dharmendra on their anniversary today.

One of the most-liked celebrity couples in India, the yesteryear superstars Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan.

Taking to Twitter, the Baghban star dropped a lovely picture with her husband exuding perfect couple goals.

“Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed,” the 73-year-old star added.

Their daughter Esha Deol also wished her parents with a heart-warming wish. “Happy wedding anniversary papa & mamma, Stay blessed. Love you,” the actor wrote. 

Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980 and the duo shares two daughters together, Esha and Ahana Deol. The Apne actor is also a father to two sons, Sunny Doel and Bobby Doel, and two daughters from his previous marriage.

Earlier, Dharmendra was admitted to the ICU in the city of Mumbai due to a backache. Later, Malini confirmed on Twitter that the actor is back home and is on the road to recovery.

