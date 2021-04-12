Legendary Abida Parveen and Raga Boyz new song ‘Ghareeb Nawaz’ is out
LAHORE – Newly released Sufi song ‘Ghareeb Nawaz’ blends the legendary vocals of Iconic Sufi singer Abida Parveen with the musical expertise of Raga Boyz is finally out.
The music video available at Sufis Core features Raga Boyzband, Abida Parveen along Nighat Chaodhry- a legendary trained classical dancer.
Magic happens when classic thoughts meet with modern ideas and the same magic can be heard and felt by the heart and soul in “Ghareeb Nawaz” in which some of the finest Pakistani singers collaborate.
The 6-minute classic piece is bundish fused into modern-day music while the dance of Nighat Chaodhry gracefully amalgamates with high notes of Abida Parveen.
The music of Ghareeb Nawaz is produced and composed by Wali Hamid Ali Khan who perfectly creates rhythm, harmony, and melody that enthralled music lovers.
Fusing it into current music, this pleasing performance is surely a treat for music listeners as it incorporates the elements and beauty of all singers.
Wali Hamid while speaking about the song said that the song is a very old bandish of the Patiala family which was written to pay tribute to the great Sufi saint Khawaja Gharib Nawaz. It was an honor for me to work with the Pakistani Sufi maestro Abida Parveen, he added.
