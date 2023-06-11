Search

Imran Abbas wishes Ameesha Patel on her birthday with romantic video

11 Jun, 2023
Imran Abbas wishes Ameesha Patel on her birthday with romantic video

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai star, who carved a niche for herself in the hearts of millions, remained in news over the weekend as she celebrated birthday.

Amid the celebrations, Lollywood's heartthrob Imran Abbas also wished Bollywood diva with a adorable video. “Loved being very filmy with my friend Ameesha Patel on one of my favourite typical Bollywood tunes originally shot on her,” he captioned the post, dropping a clip with her.

The clip shows the duo acting on a classic Bollywood song, Imran also shared a photo story, saying ‘My Pakki Wali Buddy’.

Earlier, Pakistani Indian actors were rumoured to be dating, however Amisha denied all the reports. Patel said she laughed at the reports suggesting dating rumours. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up,” she told the Indian publication.

Patel added that the duo know each other for years, as they studied at the same university in the United States. She mentioned being in touch with most of her friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about, she added.

It all started when two surprised their fans across boundaries with a live Instagram session, revealing their upcoming venture.

The two previously expressed their intentions to strengthen the bond between Pakistanis and Indians and spread love and peace between the two nations with gestures like doing a live session together.

Indian actor Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani star Imran Abbas

