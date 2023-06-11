Search

Messi detained, released on arrival in China for friendly match

Web Desk 12:35 AM | 11 Jun, 2023
Source: Inter Miami CF

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi touched down in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

On his arrival, China's border police detained Messi because he had forgotten to bring his Argentinian passport with him. However, Messi was carrying his Spanish passport and he was released after he gave some assurances to the authorities. During the detention, the Chinese border police also investigated Messi.

Messi will participate in Thursday's Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital.

The Argentine superstar, who won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December last year, confirmed this week that he will leave French champions Paris St Germain.

This is Messi’s seventh visit to China and his first since 2017.

Messi, who has a large fan base in China, was a top-trending topic on Chinese social media on Saturday.

“I’m so excited,” said 26-year-old hospital administration worker Guo Wenwen from Guizhou province. Guo has followed Messi since 2014, owns around 30 replica Messi soccer jerseys and regularly posts videos on social media related to the Argentine.

Like many she does not yet have a ticket for the match but she is going to Beijing anyhow to see if she can get one.

“I’m going to Beijing to try to see him,” she told the media. “He is my role model, my idol, my spiritual pillar, is the ideal type of company and a source of happiness.”

In Beijing, hundreds of fans wearing replica jerseys queued up for hours at the airport and the hotel where Messi was due to stay, with many providing livestreams on social media and some chanting his name as they hoped to catch a glimpse of him. Some contrasted his popularity with the dim view many have of the men’s national team.

“Many Chinese fans love soccer but the Chinese national team are just so weak,” said Beijing resident Song Gang, 36, who joined the hordes at the hotel on Saturday but like most did not see Messi as he was whisked in a side entrance.

“We hope his visit will have a positive impact for Chinese soccer. But then again, look at the size of our population and our national team has been playing for so many years and the results seem to get worse and worse. I hope they improve.”

Australia and Argentina last met at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the round of 16, where Messi was among the scorers as his team won 2-1.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

