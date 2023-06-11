Biden admin installs Pakistani-origin Dilawar Syed to lead US Small Business Administration

ISLAMABAD – The United States government has appointed Pakistani American Dilawar Syed to the office of deputy administrator for the US Small Business Administration (SBA).
Dilawar Syed, who held executive positions at top companies in United States, was named for this position earlier this year and lately, he made it to SBA after getting a Senate vote. SBA is a state-run agency that provides support and resources to small businesses across the US.
The notable Pakistani businessman etched his name in history books for being the highest-ranking Muslim official in Washington.
https://twitter.com/SenateSmallBiz/status/1666847472302301186
Details shared by Senate's website said small businesses will benefit from Dilawar’s addition. It said the vacancy caused impairment to small business owners who depend on Small Business Administration to be fully staffed in order to access capital, contracting opportunities, and entrepreneurial development training.
Following his election, US Senator Chuck Schumer felicitated Syed for the position. In a tweet, he said there’s no better person to serve the interests of small businesses than someone who was a successful business owner himself.
Dilawar thanked US President, saying he is deeply honored by the call to serve America’s small businesses.
https://twitter.com/dilawar/status/1667291966772592640
"Grateful to US President for his confidence in me. Energised to help build on President Biden’s record of resurgent small businesses," his tweet reads.
