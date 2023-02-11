Moody's sees Pakistan’s external position under stress amid loan uncertainty

ISLAMABAD – With Pakistan’s gloomy economic outlook, the global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service predicted high risk around Islamabad’s ability to secure required funds.
Moody’s issued a noted as Pakistan failed to failed to unlock $1.1bn in crucial funds from International Monetary Fund aimed at preventing the cash strapped nation to avert debt default.
A statement issued by top agency said “While the IMF noted that considerable progress was made during the visit on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances, there is no certainty yet on whether, and if so when, IMF financing will be forthcoming.”
It mentioned that the country’s external position is under major stress, amid extended delays in securing official sector financing, which forced country’s foreign exchange reserves to nosedive.
Moody’s termed the funds crucial to alleviate country’s liquidity stresses. It mentioned revenue-raising measures as top actions required by US based lender before releasing the much needed funds.
It however mentioned that social and political risks compound the government’s difficulty in implementing reforms.
Last year, the rating agency cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to Caa1 from B3, in wake of increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks after catastrophic floods.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.