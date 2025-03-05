Powerful explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar kills four, injures five

A powerful explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Wednesday claimed the lives of four people and left at least five others injured, according to police officials. The blast occurred in Naal Bazaar, where an explosive device had been planted in a motorcycle. The explosion set nearby vehicles on fire, causing panic among locals.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated relief efforts. The injured were shifted to Naal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospitals for medical treatment.

The incident follows another attack just two days earlier, in which a female suicide bomber targeted a paramilitary convoy in Kalat, resulting in the martyrdom of a security forces soldier and injuries to four others.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), terror attacks in Pakistan surged by 42% in January 2025 compared to the previous month. The report documented 74 militant attacks nationwide, leading to 91 deaths, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. An additional 117 people were injured, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Balochistan was among the worst-affected provinces, witnessing 24 attacks in January that resulted in 26 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants. Security experts have raised concerns over the escalating militant activity, emphasizing the need for intensified counterterrorism measures.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the Khuzdar blast as security forces remain on high alert to prevent further attacks in the region.