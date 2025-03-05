Malala Yousafzai visits native village for the first time since 2012 attack

SHANGLA – Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai visited her native village Barkana in Shangla district on Wednesday, marking her first visit since surviving a Taliban attack in 2012. She arrived by helicopter, accompanied by her parents.

During her visit, Malala met with her relatives and engaged with the local community.

According to DIG Malakand Sher Akbar Khan, she also toured a newly-constructed school in the area. After completing her visit, she returned to Islamabad.

Earlier, Malala flew back to London on Monday after attending the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities in Pakistan.

At Islamabad International Airport, Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Director of Home Publicity, Press Information Department, Nergis Shazia Chaudhary, saw her off.

As a guest of honour, Malala addressed the closing session of the conference, stressing the importance of women’s education and empowerment.