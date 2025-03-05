Sindh govt launches Solar Home System project for low-income households

The Sindh government has initiated the distribution of Solar Home Systems (SHS) to 200,000 low-income households, a move aimed at promoting renewable energy and alleviating energy poverty. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the initiative at a ceremony organized under the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) near DHA Phase-I, Karachi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Murad Ali Shah emphasized the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to clean energy solutions. He revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already directed the procurement of an additional 300,000 solar units, which will be provided to families in need.

The CM lamented the barriers imposed on wind and solar energy projects in the past, stating that such restrictions hindered Sindh’s ability to develop sustainable energy solutions. Despite these hurdles, the provincial government took the initiative to set up imported coal power plants to meet energy demands.

Highlighting Sindh’s pioneering role in solar energy, Murad Ali Shah recalled that in 2014, the government solarized 600 schools in Nagarparkar and launched two 25-megawatt solar power projects in Sukkur. However, he criticized the federal government’s reluctance to approve additional power generation projects, despite the country facing prolonged power outages.

“If there is a surplus of electricity, why does Karachi and the rest of Sindh still experience load shedding?” questioned the CM. He attributed the crisis not to an energy surplus but to the federal government’s failure in power generation and distribution.

Murad Ali Shah recounted how the federal government once dismissed Thar coal as unsuitable for power generation, creating further obstacles in Sindh’s energy roadmap. He acknowledged former President Asif Ali Zardari’s key role in securing federal support for the Thar Coal Project, ensuring its eventual implementation despite financial and bureaucratic challenges.

“The Thar coal project began delivering results in 2018, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally overseeing the site,” the CM stated. Today, Thar’s coal-powered plants generate some of Pakistan’s cheapest electricity, proving the skeptics wrong.

The Sindh government is now collaborating with the federal authorities to construct a dedicated railway line for transporting Thar coal, further enhancing energy security.

Sindh Solar Energy Project:

Recognizing the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, CM Murad Ali Shah described the SSEP initiative as a step toward energy self-sufficiency. The program aims to provide highly subsidized solar home kits to eligible families, enabling them to improve their living conditions, children’s education, and small businesses.

Each 6,000 Vera Solar Kit includes:

80W solar panels with smart power management

18Ah lithium iron phosphate battery for long-lasting energy storage

Three LED bulbs, mobile charging ports, and a 18-inch DC pedestal fan

Secure installation framework for durability

The Sindh government is also working with Chinese firms to develop hybrid wind-solar energy projects, including 350 MW and 75 MW ventures, which were finalized during Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China.

To further support low-income families, CM Murad Ali Shah reiterated the Sindh government’s promise to provide 300 units of free electricity, aligning with the PPP’s manifesto and sustainable development goals. The government aims to complete the distribution of all 200,000 SHS kits by July 2025, with a target of 400 kits per district per week.

Sindh’s 30 districts will benefit equally from the initiative, with trusted NGOs such as HANDS, SRSO, and SAFCO overseeing the distribution. The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) database has been utilized to ensure that the most deserving households receive the kits.

CM Murad Ali Shah commended Sindh’s Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and his team for their efforts, stressing that the province is determined to lead Pakistan’s transition to clean energy in collaboration with the World Bank and other development partners.

“The Sindh Solar Energy Project is more than an energy solution—it’s a pathway to a greener, more equitable future, uplifting lives and securing a sustainable Sindh,” he concluded.