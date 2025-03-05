Indian singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempts suicide, in critical condition

Renowned 44-year-old Indian singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempted suicide and is currently in critical condition.

According to reports, the singer, residing in Hyderabad, did not leave her home for two days, prompting security and neighbors to alert the police.

Police broke into the house and found Kalpana unconscious, immediately shifting her to the hospital.

Reports confirm that she is on a ventilator, having consumed a large number of sleeping pills in an attempt to end her life. She was alone at home at the time.

Upon hearing the news, Kalpana’s husband rushed from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The police have launched an investigation into the suicide attempt and have also questioned her husband.

Kalpana, known for singing in Tamil and Telugu, is the daughter of famous Indian singer T.S. Raghavendar. She began her career at the age of five, has sung over 1,500 songs, and performed in more than 3,000 shows worldwide. She has worked with legends like Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman, winning several awards throughout her career.