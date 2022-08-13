Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video
Web Desk
09:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with a new video, which hints at a possible heart break.

The new video was posted by Shah on her official Instagram account with a hint about her separation. 

Shah enjoys a huge fan following on her TikTok videos. Netizens are assuming that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's relationship is going downhill.

TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in ... 06:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has got her fans fixated on her escapades ever since she rose to fame with her numerous ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from ...
08:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistani musician Talha Dar produces two songs ...
09:09 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Sidra Batool 'will only work on Islamic content ...
07:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Aamir Khan in legal trouble for ‘disrespecting' ...
05:59 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Ertugrul star Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot (See ...
01:54 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr