Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video
09:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with a new video, which hints at a possible heart break.
The new video was posted by Shah on her official Instagram account with a hint about her separation.
Shah enjoys a huge fan following on her TikTok videos. Netizens are assuming that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's relationship is going downhill.
