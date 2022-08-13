Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with a new video, which hints at a possible heart break.

The new video was posted by Shah on her official Instagram account with a hint about her separation.

Shah enjoys a huge fan following on her TikTok videos. Netizens are assuming that Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's relationship is going downhill.

