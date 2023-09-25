Inside TikTok star Ali Hyderabadi’s colourful Mehndi ceremony

The realm of TikTok has proven itself as a thriving platform in Pakistan, paving the way for individuals to construct prosperous careers. Many have harnessed its potential to craft unique personal brands, amass extensive followings numbering in the millions, and extend their influence across various social media platforms. Among these rising stars is Ali Hyderabadi, who has transcended TikTok fame to gain prominence on other social media platforms.

Recently, Hyderabadi and his wife, Zainab Ali initiated the festivities surrounding their wedding events. The couple's mehndi ceremony unfolded last night, enveloped in the warmth of close friends and family.

Bedecked in the resplendent hues of traditional mehndi-yellow attire, the couple revelled in spirited dances, capturing these heartfelt moments through a series of photographs and videos, all of which they enthusiastically shared with their devoted followers.

Supporters and well-wishers extended their heartfelt greetings to the couple, flooding the comment section with their warm wishes and affectionate messages.

