Hira Khan, Arslan Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Newlywed couple, Hira Khan and Arslan Khan, faced backlash over their latest dance video during a game show in Ramadan.

The lovebirds have been spotted attending the ‘Khel Kay Jeet’ show hosted by super-talented actor Sheheryar Munawar.

In the latest episode of the show, Hira and Arslan emerged victorious from the challenge.

In order to celebrate the victory, the couple indulged in a ‘behind the scene’ dance routine.

Hira and Arsalan tied the knot in last month.

Hira rose to fame after her win in Miss Veet Pakistan and has been climbing the heights of success ever since. Hira dedicates herself to her craft, pushing herself to showcase her talent to the world.

Recently, Hira gained recognition for her portrayal of Sara in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Woh Pagal Si”, which received favorable reviews from fans.