Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf joins Islamabad police as honourary DSP

LAHORE – Police in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday appointed ace speedster Haris Rauf as a goodwill ambassador and honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP).
At the special ceremony, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan conferred the badges of the deputy superintendent on the right-arm pacer.
A clip shared by the official handle of the Islamabad police shows Haris donning a police uniform, and mingling with top officials of the Islamabad Capital Police.
پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے مایہ ناز کھلاڑی حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خیر سگالی سفیر بنادیا گیا۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 28, 2023
حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے ڈی ایس پی کے اعزازی رینک لگائے گئے،آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے حارث روف کو اعزازی رینک لگائے۔#ICTP #IGP pic.twitter.com/ecBNNPZndL
Haris shared the pictures from the event, saying he was truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of Islamabad police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty.
I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of @ICT_Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty ! @akbarnasirkhan @farharkazmii @Ayab_Ahmed pic.twitter.com/gh6A2H01sb— Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 28, 2023
Haris is considered among the top pacers of Team Green, since making his debut, he produced multiple match-winning spells. The speedster got 72 T20I wickets and 30 ODIs wickets under his belt.
Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan police picked Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as the Goodwill Ambassadors of the police force in a bid to promote a softer image of the law enforcers and bridge the trust deficit between the cops and the masses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.