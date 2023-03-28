Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf joins Islamabad police as honourary DSP

LAHORE – Police in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday appointed ace speedster Haris Rauf as a goodwill ambassador and honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

At the special ceremony, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan conferred the badges of the deputy superintendent on the right-arm pacer.

A clip shared by the official handle of the Islamabad police shows Haris donning a police uniform, and mingling with top officials of the Islamabad Capital Police.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے مایہ ناز کھلاڑی حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خیر سگالی سفیر بنادیا گیا۔



حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے ڈی ایس پی کے اعزازی رینک لگائے گئے،آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے حارث روف کو اعزازی رینک لگائے۔#ICTP #IGP pic.twitter.com/ecBNNPZndL — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 28, 2023

Haris shared the pictures from the event, saying he was truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of Islamabad police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty.

I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of @ICT_Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty ! @akbarnasirkhan @farharkazmii @Ayab_Ahmed pic.twitter.com/gh6A2H01sb — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 28, 2023

Haris is considered among the top pacers of Team Green, since making his debut, he produced multiple match-winning spells. The speedster got 72 T20I wickets and 30 ODIs wickets under his belt.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan police picked Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as the Goodwill Ambassadors of the police force in a bid to promote a softer image of the law enforcers and bridge the trust deficit between the cops and the masses.