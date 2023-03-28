PM Shehbaz comes down hard on Imran Khan in fiery NA speech

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came down hard on ousted premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his speech at National Assembly on Tuesday.

Sharing his views on the floor, the premier said the incumbent government will not let the blue-eyed politician to play havoc with Pakistan. He raised questions at back to back relief given to PTI chief in cases related to terrorism cases.

Imran mocked the judicial system while having his facilitators in institutions. PM even slammed the defiant leader and refused to sit on the table with him, asking the latter to apologize Pakistani people first for causing damage to the economy.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف قومی اسمبلی کے مشترکہ اجلاس سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں https://t.co/rieqgq6tsZ — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 28, 2023

More to follow…