Pakistan politely refuses to attend Biden’s democracy summit in Washington

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided not to participate in the democracy summit scheduled to take place this week in Washington.
Responding to media queries regarding invitation to attend the Second Summit for Democracy, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch remarked: “We are thankful to the United States and the co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the Second Summit for Democracy being held on 29-30 March 2023”.
As a vibrant democracy, the people of Pakistan are deeply committed to democratic values and generations of Pakistanis time after time have upheld their faith in democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms, she said, adding that This month, the nation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Constitution that is the fountain of democratic polity in Pakistan.
“We value our friendship with the United States. Under the Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially. We remain committed to further solidifying this relationship for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” reads the statement.
Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments.
The Summit process is now at an advanced stage and therefore, Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption, she said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
