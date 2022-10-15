PM Shehbaz rejects Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan nukes as ‘misleading’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday rejected the statement made by US President Joe Biden regarding Pakistan's nuclear weapons as “contrary to facts and misleading”.

Biden, while addressing a campaign committee reception about Kremlin’s military advance in Ukraine and its global impact, called Pakistan a 'dangerous nation', as he raised questions about the country’s nukes.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said that over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be the most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and fool-proof command and control system.

Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security, he said.

He said real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance, the state broadcaster reported.

He highlighted that Pakistan and the United States have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. He said at a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognize the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, instead of making unnecessary comments.

“It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security,” he said.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome was summoned to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest over the Biden’s remarks.

Reports said that Pakistani authorities had sought explanation from the ambassador about the US presdient’s remarks.