Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

10:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday announced that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the second fortnight of October.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, stating that the decision has been made after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a slight decrease in the petrol price and increase in diesel and Kerosene oil prices.

The announcement comes as a shock as public was expecting a cut in the prices of petroleum products for the second half of October in light of the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

Last month, the Sharif-led federal government slashed petroleum prices by up to Rs12.63 per litre after which the petrol price was being sold at Rs224.80 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs12.13 per litre to Rs235.30 and light-speed diesel is currently sold at Rs191.83.

