IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels from devastating floods

WASHINGTON – Senior officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Friday assured Pakistan of continued support in overcoming its social-economic challenges due to devastating floods.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh and World Bank President David Malpass assured of their support in meeting with Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington,

Dar is currently in the US where he leads the Pakistani delegation at annual meetings of IMF and the World Bank.

Catastrophic floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have sunk the one third Pakistan under water, killing over 1,700 people, displacing thousands of people. The deluges have overall affected over 33 million people across the South Asian country since mid-June.

Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with the IMF deputy managing director and the WB president.

In meeting with IMF official, the minister apprised her of the damages caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. He shared the Pakistani government’s vision for stabilizing the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery.

“DMD IMF appreciated the government’s policies and assured of IMF’s continued support to Pakistan,” the PID press release read.

The minister in his meeting with Mr. David Malpass thanked the Bank for its continued support in the socio economic development of Pakistan. He thanked the World Bank for its assistance for rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the unprecedented devastating floods.

“President Malpass assured that the Bank would continue to work with GoP to help Pakistan overcome its socio-economic challenges due to the floods,” the press release stated.

Dar also held a separate meeting today with Mr. Martin Raiser, Vice President SAR, World Bank and thanked him for undertaking a visit to Pakistan to see first hand the devastation caused by the floods.

The visit helped in projecting the tremendous damages caused by the devastating floods. The Vice President assured that the Bank would continue to support Pakistan in overcoming the economic difficulties that the country was facing.