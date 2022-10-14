Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 as Fakhar Zaman has replaced Usman Qadir.
Fakhar has been included in the 15-player squad while Usman has moved to the traveling reserves.
The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October.
Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.
Pakistna will play first match of the World Cup against India on October 23.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.
T20 World Cup: Team Pakistan heads to Australia ... 06:54 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
CHRISTCHURCH – After lifting tri-series trophy in New Zealand, Pakistan team is all set to launch its ICC ...
- Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee takes oath08:36 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI supporter threatened ...08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Nepra further hikes electricity prices07:44 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup07:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Shamoon Abbasi narrowly escapes a car accident on motorway04:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral03:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022