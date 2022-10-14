Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup
07:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup
Source: Fakhar Zaman (File Photo)
LAHORE – Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 as Fakhar Zaman has replaced Usman Qadir.

Fakhar has been included in the 15-player squad while Usman has moved to the traveling reserves.

The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.

Pakistna will play first match of the World Cup against India on October 23.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

